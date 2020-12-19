Juventus loanee out for the rest of season with an injury

Nicolussi Caviglia has been injured and he will be out for the rest of the season, according to Football Italia.

He has been on loan at Parma this season as Juve looked to help him develop his game faster and get fast-tracked into the club’s first team.

The report says that he suffered a knee ligament injury in training and he is unlikely to play for the club again this season.

He underwent a test which showed that he tore his anterior cruciate ligament, an injury that is likely to keep him out of action for a very long time.

The 20-year-old has also taken to social media to thank the fans that have shown concern about him in a tough time like this.

He said that he was grateful for their concern before going on to say that he has to be out of the game for now but vowed to come back stronger.

“Thank you to those who were worried about me,” wrote the midfielder on social media.

“Unfortunately, the tests showed the cruciate ligament tear. I will be forced to stay off the grass that is the great love of my life.

“But I’ll give my all to return stronger than ever!”

He was still looking to break into the Parma first team and has made appearances for them in the Coppa Italia.