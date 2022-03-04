Juventus loanee out of pocket as he desperately seeks fitness boost

Juventus loanee Aaron Ramsey is claimed to have spent £30,000 of his own money in order to work his way back to fitness whilst in Scotland with Rangers.

The Welshman left Turin to return to the UK in January after failing to break into Max Allegri’s first-team plans this term, with the Italian giants replacing him with the signing of Denis Zakaria.

While the Swiss international has quickly established himself as a regular for the Old Lady, Ramsey’s time with the Gers has gone as expected with him absent through injury.

This is a scenario which both us and Arsenal became all-too accustomed to whilst he was tied to our respective clubs, but he has taken it upon himself to invest his own money into trying to get fit for the Scottish champions.

The Scottish Sun claims that after Rangers had instructed him to be patient with his recovery from his latest injury, he has taken it upon himself to fly specialists into Scotland to focus on getting him fit to he can play a role in helping the club to defend their Scottish title.

As much as I’m not shocked at Ramsey’s latest issues, it will come as a blow to our club as his latest setback will no doubt be a blow to our chances of offloading him on a permanent deal any time soon with just under 18 months still to run on his contract with the Old Lady.

Will Juve have to end up releasing Aaron this summer?

Patrick