In the summer, Juventus realised they had so many young midfielders in their group after the likes of Nicolo Fagioli and Nicolo Rovella returned from their loan spell away from the club.

They had to send some of them away on loan again to continue their development.

One man who had to leave was Filippo Ranocchia after his fine campaign at Vicenza and he joined Monza.

He has been ever-present in their team this season and keeps getting better for the new boys.

They faced the impressive Lazio in their last league game and lost the fixture narrowly.

Ranocchia played the entirety of the match and Calciomercato praised him for his performance in the fixture.

The report reveals he “was the young talent of the Italian under 21 who inspired the manoeuvre of the Brianza team.”

It also praised him for engaging “in an interesting duel with a certain Milinkovic-Savic.”

Juve FC Says

Ranocchia is highly-rated and he is proving he is Serie A material at Monza, which will help him when he returns.

Our coaches are following his development closely and they will look to give him more chances to impress in the next pre-season.

A good showing from him could make them keep him at the Allianz Stadium for the next term.