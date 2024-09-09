Juventus loaned-out winger Nikola Sekulov discussed the rapport he had with some of his former teammates in Turin.

The 22-year-old is a Bianconeri youth product who made a name for himself with the Next Gen squad in previous campaigns.

Last season, he made a few appearances for Max Allegri’s first team, but couldn’t hold a permanent spot in the senior squad.

The Piacenza native recently joined Sampdoria on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

The forward has already made four appearances in Serie B, but has yet to receive his first start.

In a new interview, Sekulov looked back on his time at Juventus, naming Federico Chiesa as the player he most resembles in terms of characteristics.

“Federico Chiesa is the one who has characteristics most similar to mine. He’s a point of reference,” said the young player in his interview with Secolo XIX via IlBianconero.

“At Juve, I trained with champions who taught me a lot. The likes of Dybala, Higuain, Pogba, Buffon, Chiellini, Bonucci.”

Nevertheless, Sekulov insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo operated on a whole different level.

“Ronaldo is truly from another world. Yet, he was always available to give advice.

“I have a good relationship with Vlahovic. And I am a good friend of Kulusevski.”

Sekulov is of North Macedonian origins but has represented Italy in several age groups, including at the U20 level.