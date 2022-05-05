Juventus loanee ready to return against his parent club

In January 2021, Juventus bought the outrights of Nicolò Rovella who was enjoying a breakthrough campaign at Genoa, sending Manolo Portanova in the opposite direction.

Nevertheless, the parties agreed to keep the young midfielders on loan at the Luigi Ferraris for another 18 months in order to gain valuable Serie A experience.

Although some tipped the 21-year-old to return earlier than expected, he remains with the Grifone until this day, and he could be ready to take his parent club for one last time before returning to the base in July.

According to Calciomercato, Rovella could make his return from injury against Juventus on Friday night.

The young man has been unavailable for the past couple of months, but he now returns to support his team’s cause and help them complete an unlikely escape from the relegation zone.

The source mentions that the Italy U-21 international has been training with his teammates since Tuesday.

However, the source doesn’t expect the youngster to start the match following his lengthy absence, as he’s more likely to feature in the second half.

Moreover, Andrea Cambiaso is another long-term absentee who can make his long-awaited return against Max Allegri’s men.

The young left-back enjoyed a stellar start to the campaign, and reports have repeatedly linked him with a switch to Juventus.