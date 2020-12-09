Juventus loanee scores after coming back from injury

Marko Pjaca is finally seeing the light, after three terrible years spent struggling to find continuity on the pitch and to get rid of the injuries that risked his career as a player.

The Croatian striker, loaned by Juventus to Genoa after a disappointing season with Fiorentina, had started the 2020/21 championship quite well, scoring 2 goals in the first 6 appearances with the Grifone.

When he was likely to become a regular in the starting XI, Pjaca suffered from a thigh injury which forced him to miss the match against Udinese and to play only 9 minutes against Parma.

Even in the last match against Fiorentina, Pjaca was initially benched by the manager, who then introduced him during the second half as Eldor Shomurodov’s substitute.

The Croatian immediately repaid the coach’s trust by scoring the goal which gave Genoa the lead, even if it wasn’t enough to ensure them the three points as Milenkovic scored the equaliser right before the final whistle.

After the match, Genoa manager Rolando Maran praised Pjaca’s attitude and impact on the match, reiterating how important the striker is for his team.

If Pjaca finally manages to find continuity on the pitch for a whole campaign, next season Juventus might rediscover an important player that could either be sold or integrated into the squad.