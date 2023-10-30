When Juventus sent Matias Soulé on loan to Frosinone in the summer, few had expected the youngster to explode so rapidly.

On Sunday, the winger was at it again, scoring his first brace in Serie A.

Sadly for Frosinone, they ended up squandering a three-goal lead as Cagliari pulled off a sensational comeback from 0-3 to 4-3 in what was an instant classic.

But despite his team’s defeat, the Argentine continues to cement himself as arguably the biggest revelation of the Serie A campaign.

According to Tuttosport, Soulé is now the second most prolific youngster in Europe, only behind Real Madrid sensation Jude Bellingham.

The Englishman has already scored 10 goals in La Liga since joining Los Merengues in the summer, including a brace in the Clasico against Barcelona.

For his part, Soulé has now taken his tally to five goals, which is a remarkable feat considering he plays for a newly promoted side.

On another note, Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) insists that the Argentine starlet will have a fair chance at his parent club sooner or later.

The source believes that recalling the 20-year-old in January remains a possibility, even if the loan deal runs until the end of the season. The report claims the two clubs are yet to discuss this possibility.

It should be noted that another two Juventus youngsters are plying their trade on loan at Frosinone.

Enzo Barrenechea has also cemented himself as a regular starter while Kaio Jorge is still working on regaining his best condition following his lengthy injury layoff.