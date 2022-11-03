de winter
Juventus loanee suffers an injury blow at his temporary home

November 3, 2022 - 12:45 pm

Juventus youngster Koni De Winter has suffered an injury while on loan at Empoli in a blow to his development.

The Belgian has enjoyed a fine loan spell with the Blues this season and has played at least seven league games.

The Bianconeri had sent him there so that he can get more playing chances and Empoli have complied with that, thanks to his fine performances for them.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the defender has suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him out of action for some time.

This comes as a huge blow for him because he was making good progress there and now he will have to return and fight for his first team place.

Juve FC Says

Injuries are a huge part of football, De Winter will learn that very early and this injury could teach him a lesson on how to care for himself.

At 20, he is still very young and we expect him to return much stronger and win back a place on the team at Empoli.

If he does well in this loan spell, he could return and get first-team chances at Juve next season.

