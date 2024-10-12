Juventus star Fabio Miretti is spending this season on loan at Genoa, having joined the club while recovering from a serious injury. The Bianconeri sent him there to gain valuable game time, as he would not have been a starter under Thiago Motta if he had stayed at the Allianz Stadium.
Juve FC Says
Miretti has a huge potential, and he needs to do well on loan to make Motta consider him for action next season.
If he flops at Genoa, Juve will send him out again at the end of the campaign.
