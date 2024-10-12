Miretti has been developing well since his promotion to the Juventus first team, and the club recognises that he needs to continue playing to reach his full potential. While Juventus is currently focused on the players available to them, they continue to monitor Miretti’s progress, believing he has a bright future at the Allianz Stadium.

Miretti’s debut for Genoa was initially delayed due to his injury, but he recovered in time to face his parent club. However, according to Calciomercato, Genoa has been plagued by injuries, and Miretti has now suffered another physical setback. He will be evaluated, and it remains uncertain whether this latest injury will be serious enough to keep him sidelined when club football resumes.