Juventus loanee talks about his experience with Pirlo; praises Ronaldo and Dybala

July 12, 2022 - 8:45 pm

At the beginning of the 2020/21 campaign, Andrea Pirlo began his coaching career by introducing a surprise name to the first lineup on his debut.

The Maestro opted to start with the mostly-unknown Gianluca Frabotta in the first Juventus match of the campaign against Sampdoria.

The young left-back delivered a decent display, but he slowly faded away from the starting formation during the course of the campaign.

Last season, the 23-year-old joined Hellas Verona on loan, but an injury wrecked his campaign, preventing him from playing a role within Igor Tudor’s tactical plans.

Nonetheless, the newly-promoted Lecce have decided to bet on his talent, securing his services for the upcoming campaign.

The wingback only had words of praise for Juventus, naming the values he learned during his time at Turin, while also having positive things to say regarding his old manager Pirlo and his former teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.

“Lecce sporting director Corvino convinced me to join the club. I felt that he and coach Marco Baroni have confidence in me,” said Frabotta in an interview with la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve.

“Juventus taught me good behavior, dedication and respect. Ronaldo? He doesn’t ask you to do anything. Indeed, he’s simply a role model who works extremely hard.

“Dybala is the strongest I’ve seen. An absolute phenomenon.

“Pirlo is a great technician and a fundamental person. He has improved me a lot, and gave many good advices. He had always told me to stay calm. I wrote to him when he went to Turkey.”

Avatar

