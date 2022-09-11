During the last summer transfer session, Juventus were adamant on offloading some of the deadwood in the first team with Arthur Melo being on top of the list.

The Brazilian joined the Bianconeri in 2020 in a swap deal that saw Miralem Pjanic heading towards Barcelona. Nonetheless, his two campaigns in Turin were a major letdown.

Even though the management had to wait until deadline day, it was mission accomplished for Federico Cherubini who sent the midfielder to Liverpool.

But according to the Bild via ilBianconero, the Reds are unlikely to exercise their option to buy Arthur which is set at 37 million euros. Instead, they will send the player back to Turin once his loan spell expires.

As the German source explains, Jurgen Klopp’s side will go all-in for Borussia Dortmund sensation Jude Bellingham next summer.

So regardless of how Arthur performs this season, the Premier League giants will prefer to save every penny so they can mount a major bid for the English youngster who surely wouldn’t come cheap.

Juve FC say

Similarly to Aaron Ramsey’s case, Juventus are set to register significant losses from the whole Arthur saga.

However, it would surely help if the Brazilian pounces on the opportunity and proves his worth at Anfield Road amidst the current injury crisis. This would allow him attract other admires in case Liverpool opts against maintaining his services.