Juventus loanee wants a permanent transfer away

Luca Pellegrini has reiterated his desire to remain at Lazio beyond this season after joining them on loan from Juventus in the last transfer window.

The left-back cut short his spell in Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt to return to his hometown club, having been homesick in the Bundesliga.

Juve initially considered him a player that could mature to become their first-choice left-back, but Pellegrini has not done well enough to be considered the replacement for Alex Sandro.

Juve has now agreed to a loan-to-buy agreement with Lazio and the Bianconeri would be happy if the option is triggered at the end of the season.

Speaking about his future, the defender said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“It is certainly everyone’s dream. I realized that of playing in Lazio, the team I used to support as a child, and my first goal is to stay here again next year. The national team will be a consequence, so I hope so.”

Juve FC Says

Pellegrini is a talented player. Unfortunately, his loan spell in Germany was unsuccessful because he needed the exposure of playing in another country.

However, now that he is back in Serie A, we expect him to show his class and prove the move back to the country is right for him.