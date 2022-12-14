After a few months at Eintracht Frankfurt, it seems that Luca Pellegrini has packed his bags, waiting for a call from home.

The Juventus fullback had joined the Europa League winners on a one-year loan deal which doesn’t include an option to buy.

But while the Bianconeri were expecting his return in June, it seems that the player will be back as soon as January.

According to Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Pellegrini doesn’t share a positive rapport with Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner, and is hoping to find himself a new accommodation in search of additional playing time.

The source adds that the decision to leave Germany has been made following some talks between Juventus and the player’s entourage.

However, the 23-year-old’s return to Turin will most likely be temporary, before making the move towards another destination.

As many sources have been reporting in the previous days, Lazio remain interested in Pellegrini and are willing to snatch his services on loan, even if a formula is yet to be defined.

Juve FC say

Although he wasn’t always been a regular starter, Pellegrini managed to display encouraging signs during his time with Eintracht.

So unless we can make decent cash out of a sale, perhaps it wouldn’t be such a terrible idea to keep him as a part of Max Allegri’s squad as a backup for Alex Sandro or Filip Kostic.