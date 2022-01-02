Juventus loanee wants to be a blend of two of his teammates

Radu Dragusin has discussed the quality of Juventus’ defenders and reveals he would love to become a blend of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

The youngster is spending this season on loan at Sampdoria and has been tipped to become a top defender for the Bianconeri in the future.

At Juve, he has some of the best in Europe as colleagues and he has been paying special attention to their skills.

He praised Matthijs de Ligt for his speed despite his size and also had special words for Chiellini and Bonucci.

Speaking about his role models, he told the Romanian media outlet, Play Sport as reported by CalcioMercato ” Leo? He is almost an attacking midfielder, he has a crazy vision of the game and a lot of balls arrive from his feet. It doesn’t look like it, but Chiellini is a warrior. Having seen him up close during the matches made me realize how hungry he is to defend.

“Off the pitch, on the other hand, he becomes the most loving person in the world. He is the Juventus captain, the player who gathers everyone around him. I would like to become a mix between the two of them. De Ligt? Despite being a beast physically, he has incredible speed.”

Juve FC Says

Dragusin has been a smart teenage star by paying close attention to the players who have reached the level he wants to arrive at.

Juve has a lot of expectations for him to develop into one of the finest youngsters who have broken through at the club.

The defender has not established himself as a regular at Sampdoria yet, but he can still achieve that by the second half of this campaign.

If that doesn’t happen, Juve should recall him and consider sending him out on loan to another club or keep him in the squad.