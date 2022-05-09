Juventus loanee wants to fight for a place in the team next season

Nicolo Fagioli had a good time while on loan at Cremonese in this campaign and he would hope Juventus has been watching.

He is highly rated at his parent club and he would return there at the end of this campaign.

However, Juve has too many established midfielders and they are also looking to add even more to their squad.

Fagioli will struggle to play, but Tuttomercatoweb claims his priority remains to return to the club and play for them.

He hopes he has done enough to earn a chance. But Juve has too many young midfielders with the likes of Nicolo Rovella and Fabio Miretti also vying for a first-team spot next season.

Juve FC Says

It is commendable that Fagioli wants to play for Juventus as soon as next season, but he needs to understand that there is time for everything.

He would get his chance. For now, he needs to get more game time. If he remains at Juve, they will not come. If he leaves on loan again, he would add more quality experience to his career.

That is a much better option than sitting on the bench at Juve and hoping his chance will come soon.