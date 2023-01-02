Last summer, Eintracht Frankfurt needed a replacement for Filip Kostic on the left flank, so they managed to return to Germany with Luca Pellegrini.

The Italian joined Juventus back in 2019 in an exchange deal that sent Leonardo Spinazzola towards Roma, but has been mostly on loan ever since.

In recent weeks, several sources have tipped the 23-year-old to end his loan stint in Germany and join Lazio in January, even if some obstacles remain in place.

According to Lalaziosiamonoi.it via TuttoJuve, Pellegrini has given his priority to Lazio, but the capital side will have to make some sales in order to make room for the left-back.

Moreover, the source claims that the Biancocelesti would struggle to match his current wages, but the player would be willing to make a financial sacrifice to push the transfer over the line.

This season, Pellegrini has made nine Bundesliga appearances and four in the Champions League, but he has possibly played his last match for Frankfurt already.

Juve FC say

Last season, Pellegrini displayed decent performances for Max Allegri’s side, so perhaps he could be a useful mid-season addition for Juventus.

Nonetheless, it seems that the left-back isn’t meant to enjoy a long stint in Turin based on his recurring loan transfers. Therefore, a transfer to Lazio might be the best solution for all parties.