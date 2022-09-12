Juventus loanees: Disappointing weekend for Rovella and others

Yesterday, Juventus left the pitch livid and disappointed after dropping two points at home on the back of a controversial 2-2 draw with Salernitana. Sadly, the Bianconeri’s loanees didn’t fare much better, as JuventusNews24 reports.

As we all know, the club has a plethora of players scattered all around Europe who are still on the club’s books. Some are expected to return to Turin once they collect enough experience, while others are hoping to make their exits permanent.

We begin with Gianluca Frabotta who’s yet to start a match for Frosinone. He remained on the bench during his club’s Serie B fixture against Cittadella.

On the contrary, Radu Dragusin took the field for Genoa, but the Grifone were defeated by Palermo in a major upset.

For his part, Andrea Cambiaso started on the left lane for Bologna. However, caretaker manager Luca Vigiani took him off in the midst of the Rossoblu’s comeback against Fiorentina.

Nicolò Rovella was in Monza’s starting formation at Lecce, but his performance was forgettable. He left the pitch before the hour-mark, while Filippo Ranocchia remained on the bench for the entirety of the match.

In Germany, Luca Pellegrini played the whole 90 minutes for Eintracht Frankfurt, but the club’s disappointing start of the campaign continued with 0-1 defeat to Wolfsburg.

It remains to be seen how Marko Pjaca and Koni De Winter will fare for Empoli as they take on Roma on Monday night.