LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 22: Douglas Luiz of Nottingham Forest is challenged by Sasa Lukic of Fulham during the Premier League match between Fulham and Nottingham Forest at Craven Cottage on December 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Juventus could be bracing themselves for a busy summer transfer campaign, so they’ll be hoping to raise important funds by offloading some of their loaned-out players.

La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese analyses the situation of each of the club’s five loanees, beginning with Douglas Luiz.

The Brazilian, by his own admission, endured a torrid year in Turin after making the move from Aston Villa in the summer of 2024. The Bianconeri sent him back to England last summer, with Nottingham Forest happy to accommodate him.

Douglas Luiz & Nico Gonzalez must reach thresholds to trigger obligation to buy clauses

Forest have the obligation to buy Luiz once he makes 15 appearances lasting at least 45 minutes on the pitch. At this stage, the midfielder has only registered seven, as he’s been hindered by a recurring thigh problem.

Therefore, whether Luiz will reach the required threshold or not remains anyone’s guess.

Nico Gonzalez (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

On the other hand, Nico Gonzalez appears to be on the right track towards earning a permanent move to Atletico Madrid.

The Argentine winger must make 20 LaLiga appearances to activate the obligation clause. He has thus far made 15 outings, but only 11 lasted more than 45 minutes.

Nevertheless, the Colchoneros could decide to buy him anyway, especially after cementing himself as a regular starter in Diego Simone’s lineup.

Tim Weah, Arthur & Facundo Gonzalez awaiting their fates

As for Timothy Weah, Olympique Marseille will be obliged to buy him if they manage to qualify for any European competition at the end of the season.

The Southern French giants currently sit third in the table, so barring a major collapse in the second half of the season, they should be able to end the campaign in the European zone.

For his part, Arthur Melo is currently on loan at Gremio, but he’s not expected to return to Juventus, as Albanese explains, because his contract will expire at the end of the season.

Finally, Facundo Gonzalez is spending his campaign at Racing Santander, who have the option to buy him at the end of the season.

But if the Uruguayan ends up returning to Turin next summer, the management must either sell him outright to another club, or extend his contract, which is set to expire in June 2027.