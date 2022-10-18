Juventus loanees roundup: De Winter impresses for Empoli

At the end of every weekend, JuventusNews24 provides a roundup for the club’s loaned out players who are scattered all around Europe.

The meeting between Empoli and Monza was an interesting one for Juventus, with each side having two on-loan Bianconeri within their ranks.

While Nicolò Rovella had been on an impressive form recently, the midfielder endured a tough outing and was sent off following an outburst in the final minutes. His Monza teammate Filippo Ranocchia remained on the bench, and the same for Empoli’s Marko Pjaca,

Nonetheless, it was Koni De Winter who stole the show with a fabulous display at the back. Slowly but surely, the young Belgian is cementing himself as one of the best revelations of the Serie A campaign.

At the Maradona Stadium, Andrea Cambiaso contributed to Bologna’s cause with his first assist of the season, but it wasn’t enough, as Napoli emerged victorious in a 3-2 result.

Elsewhere, Gianluca Frabotta enjoyed a great outing for Frosinone as he provided his side with two assists during the come-from-behind win over Venezia. Also in Serie B, Radu Dragusin started in Genoa’s away victory at Cosenza.

In England, Denis Zakaria was on the bench for Chelsea, as he’s yet to make his debut for the Blues. Dejan Kulusevski and Arthur Melo remain out with respective injuries.