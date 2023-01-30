Cambiaso
Juventus loanees roundup: Rovella and Cambiaso impress again

January 30, 2023 - 1:00 pm

Every Monday, JuventusNews24 provides a roundup for the club’s loaned-out stars. On Sunday, the Bianconeri supporters were able to witness two of their youngsters up close and personal as Monza made the trip to Turin.

Once again, Nicolò Rovella produced a masterclass performance in the middle of the park against his parent club, playing an instrumental role in the Biancorossi’s 2-0 victory at the Allianz Stadium. On the other hand, Filippo Ranocchia only featured as a substitute.

For his part, Andrea Cambiaso was another young Juventus loanee who impressed in Serie A this weekend. The left-back was one of the best performers on the pitch in Bologna’s 2-0 win over Spezia.

In Tuscany, Koni De Winter started at the back for Empoli who registered a 2-2 draw against Torino. Marko Pjaca was an unused substitute.

Hans Nicolussi Caviglia earned a yellow card in his second half cameo for Salernitana who emerged victorious in Lecce. This was the midfielder’s fourth appearance for the Granata following his January transfer.

On English shores, Dejan Kulusevski provided an assist in Tottenham’s 3-0 victory over Preston North End in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Finally, Luca Pellegrini missed Eintracht Frankfurt’s big clash against Bayern Munich. His future at the club remains uncertain.

