Juventus loanees roundup: Rovella impresses again, EPL trio absent

Every Monday, JuventusNews24 offers an update on the Old Lady’s on-loan players who are spread all over the continent.

After helping Monza secure their maiden Serie A victory at Juve’s expense, Nicolò Rovella impressed once again under the guidance of Raffaele Palladino.

The former Genoa man was playing at his old ground in Marassi, and guided the Biancorossi towards a dominant 3-0 victory over Sampdoria. On the other hand, his teammate Filippo Ranocchia remained on the bench.

Koni De Winter and Marko Pjaca both started for Empoli against Milan. While the latter only lasted for 58 fruitless minutes, the young Belgian defender did well despite his side’s late defeat.

In Serie B, Gianluca Frabotta played the entire match for Frosinone in their losing effort against Bologna, earning a booking in the process. For his part, Radu Dragusin made a second-half appearance in Genoa’s victory over Spal.

In Germany, Luca Pellegrini made his return from injury in Frankfurt’s win over Union Berlin. The left-back was on the pitch for 70 minutes.

As for the Premier League contingent, Dejan Kulusevski missed the North London Derby with a knock, while Chelsea’s Denis Zakaria was nowhere to be seen. For his part, Liverpool’s Arthur Melo was an unused substitute against Brighton.