Juventus loanees watch: Chibozo shines for Amiens

Every Monday, JuventusNews24 provides a roundup that sheds light on the Bianconeri’s loaned-out players who are scattered all around the continent.

This week, the highlight comes from Ligue 2, where Ange Josue Chibozo stole the headlines in his late cameo.

The 19-year-old produced a stunning assist for Amiens’ winner over Dijon. The Benin international dribbled his way past several players before laying a square ball towards Gael Kakuta.

Chibozo was one of the most exciting starlets in the club’s primavera. Nonetheless, he’s now on loan at Amiens who have an obligation to buy him under certain conditions.

In Italy, Nicolò Rovella was once again a pillar for Monza who earned their third victory in a row at the expense of Spezia. The young Italian left his spot on the pitch for his fellow Juventus loanee Filippo Ranocchia at the 84th minute.

Elsewhere, Koni De Winter was on the pitch for the entire match between Torino and Empoli which ended in 1-1 draw. Marko Pjaca entered at the interval.

In Germany, Luca Pellegrini started for Eintracht Frankfurt during the 0-3 defeat at Bochum. The Italian was replaced at the 78th minute.

For the second weekend in a row, the Premier League trio of Dejan Kulusevski, Denis Zakaria and Arthur Melo were nowhere to be seen as they continue to struggle with various physical issues.