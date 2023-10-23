This weekend, the action resumed following the October international break. While Juventus won their anticipated encounter against Milan at San Siro, some of the club’s loaned-out stars were active elsewhere.

JuventusNews24 provides a round-up of the club’s loanees who were in action during the weekend.

First, we can only begin with Frosinone who host three Juventus youngsters this season.

While the Canarini suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Bologna, Matias Soulé once again impressed.

The Argentine picked up his teammate Marvin Cuni with a clever ball that resulted in a spot kick.

The winger then had a brief talk with his friend, compatriot and fellow Juventus loanee Enzo Barrenechea as the two men stood over the spot. In the end, it was Soulé who converted the penalty, but it only proved to be a consolation goal.

Also at the Dall’Ara Stadium, Kaio Jorge made his Frosinone debut late in the encounter. The Brazilian has finally managed to overcome a horrific injury that kept him on the sidelines for 18 months. He’ll be hoping for longer cameos in the coming weeks.

Elsewhere, Nicolo Rovella started in Lazio’s win over Sassuolo. He was replaced in the second half after receiving a booking. Luca Pellegrini, on the other hand, remained on the bench.

In Serie B, Facundo Gonzalez started for Andrea Pirlo’s Sampdoria who earned a timely 2-0 win over Cosenza.

This evening, Fiorentina and Empoli will clash heads in a Tuscan Derby that could involve Arthur Melo and Filippo Ranocchia.