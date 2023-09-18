Following a thrilling weekend in Italian football, JuventusNews24 provided a report on the Bianconeri’s loaned-out players.

Some of these players are on a dry loan and will surely return to Turin at the end of the season, while others could remain at their current clubs due to options/obligations to buy.

This weekend, Matias Soulé was certainly the Juventus loanee who delivered the most sublime display.

The 20-year-old started for Frosinone as they hosted Sassuolo on Sunday afternoon. Andrea Pinamonti’s brace suggested that the Emilians were set to return home with all three points.

Nevertheless, the Canarini pulled off a remarkable comeback to emerge victorious in a 4-2 result, much to the delight of the home supporters.

Soulé enjoyed an impressive outing on the right wing. He also delivered the assist from a corner kick for what was a stunning equalizer from club captain Luca Mazzitelli.

The Juventus youngster also came close to scoring himself, but was denied by the post in a replicated scenario from the previous round.

Moreover, Soulé’s friend and compatriot Enzo Barrenechea was also in Frosinone’s starting formation. The midfielder left his spot on the pitch in the middle of the second half.

On the other hand, Kaio Jorge remained on the bench for the duration of the match.

Elsewhere, Nicolo Rovella and Luca Pellegrini took the field against their parent club in Juve’s 3-1 win over Lazio. They both entered right after the interval.

For his part, Koni De Winter produced a solid display for Genoa in the 2-2 draw against Napoli. The right-back was entrusted in marking Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Arthur Melo entered the pitch during the second half of Fiorentina’s thrilling 3-2 win over Atalanta, while Filippo Ranocchia is yet to make his debut for Empoli who lost 0-7 at the hands of Roma.