Juventus-Locatelli breakthrough expected with Sassuolo today

Juventus and Sassuolo are expected to come to an agreement over the transfer of Manuel Locatelli today, TuttoJuve understands.

The midfielder is believed to have made his intentions clear that he wants his future to be in the black and white, and the two clubs have been locked in negotiations for some time over the move.

With less than a week until the start of the new Serie A season, we finally appear set to close in on an agreement with the Neroverdi, and he could well be with the Old Lady in time to make his debut this weekend.

The report claims that the fee has already been set at 35 million euros, while the terms of the agreement were still to thrash out with Sassuolo, but they expect that will all come to an end today.

Locatelli was one of the standout stars of Euro 2020, despite giving up his first-team role to Marco Verratti once he returned to fitness, but it was his impressive league campaign with the Nerverdi which had already attracted the attention of Juve.

Arsenal and Liverpool were linked with an interest also, but the midfielder only had eyes for a move to Turin, and we finally look like we will be able to make that happen.

Patrick