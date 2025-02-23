Juventus have reportedly reached a definitive agreement with Diego Pugno over a new contract, with only the official announcement missing.

The 18-year-old has been developing his skills in Turin since joining the Bianconeri’s youth ranks in the summer of 2021 coming from his hometown club of Borgaro. He has now emerged as one of the brightest talents in the club’s Primavera ranks.

This season, the striker has made 19 appearances in the Primavera 1 league, scoring nine goals in the process and providing his teammates with four assists.

More importantly, the teenager has already made his debut for the senior team. Thiago Motta called him up alongside several other youngsters for the trip to Lecce in early December when the injury crisis had reached its climax, but was the only one to get on the pitch. Pugno came on for Francisco Conceicao in the 84th minute, thus becoming a familiar name among Juventus supporters.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, the Bianconeri have now found an agreement with the player’s entourage over a new deal.

Pugno’s current deal is only valid until June 2026, but now that he turned 18, he’s eligible to sign a professional long-term contract. Hence, the two parties will soon put pen to paper, pushing back the deadline until the summer of 2028.

But as Di Natale reveals, Pugno might not be the only youngster to sign a new contract with Juventus in the coming days or weeks. As the journalist explains, the management will then turn their attention to Filippo Pagnucco, a 19-year-old winger capable of playing on either flank, as well as Riccardo Adrian Radu, a 17-year-old Italian goalkeeper of Romanian origins.

Hence it remains to be seen if these teenagers will eventually earn permanent promotions to the senior squad, following in the footsteps of the likes of Kenan Yildiz, Nicolo Savona and Samuel Mbangula.