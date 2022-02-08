Juventus locked in a four-way battle for Chelsea defender

While the main focus at Chelsea has been around Antonio Rudiger’s contractual situation, another center back is apparently ready to embrace free agency at the end of the season.

Andreas Christensen had his ups and downs since joining the Blues as a youngster back in 2012, but he remains a reputable defender who has his admirers all around Europe.

According to Calciomercato, four top clubs are hoping to snatch the Dane’s signature once he walks away from the Stamford Bridge.

The source names Juventus as one of the suitors, while claiming that they’ll be having some glamorous company in the race.

The report believes that Milan, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are all keeping tabs on the situation.

Despite being a relatively young player at 26, Christensen has already assembled some vital experience during his time in West London and won a host of trophies — including the Champions League and the Premier League.

Therefore, the Denmark international will be a vastly desirable asset for clubs all around the Old Continent.

While Juventus have been addressing their more urgent issues in the attack and the middle of the park, the management must eventually bolster the defense.

Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci are struggling to stay fit, while Matthijs de Ligt’s future is far from certain.

Therefore, signing Christensen can be a masterstroke for the club.