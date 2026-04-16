Bournemouth could potentially move for Juventus striker Lois Openda if they end up appointing Marco Rose as their next manager.

The 26-year-old attacker has been enduring a torrid first campaign in Turin, scoring only two goals since his arrival. He has now been virtually dropped from Luciano Spalletti’s plans, even though the latest setbacks suffered by Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik could increase his playing time.

Despite his low status at Continassa, the Bianconeri are forced to buy the Belgian at the end of the season for €40 million. They initially signed him on loan from RB Leipzig for circa €5 million with an obligation to buy hinging on a Top 10 finish in the Serie A standings, an objective that has already been mathematically achieved.

Rennes ready to accommodate Juventus striker Lois Openda

According to Tuttosport, Juventus are hellbent on offloading Openda in the summer. Nevertheless, they fully realise that selling him on a permanent transfer is almost impossible due to his relatively high book value.

Therefore, the Serie A giants are hoping to ship him off on loan with an option or an obligation to buy, while hoping that he manages to find his form again and seal a permanent switch.

The Turin-based newspaper believes Stade Rennais are the early favourites in the race. The Ligue 1 side is coached by Franck Haise, who remains fond of Openda thanks to their positive time together at RC Lens.

The Liege native scored 21 goals during the 2022/23 campaign, which earned him a move to RB Leipzig.

Would Marco Rose ask Bournemouth to sign Openda?

Openda also enjoyed a positive rapport with Marco Rose during his time in Germany, so Tuttosport believes the latter could seek a reunion with his former pupil in the Premier League.

The 49-year-old German manager has emerged as the favourite to replace the departing Andoni Iraola, whose departure from Bournemouth was announced earlier this week.

While it remains too early to envision a future for the Juventus struggler at the Vitality Stadium, it remains an interesting track to follow.