Juventus has been linked with a move for Domenico Berardi for some months now as he continues to impress on the books of Sassuolo.

The winger has been one of the most consistent performers in Serie A over the last few seasons, and Juve wants to add him to their squad.

He has done so well for the Black and Greens, and several fans and pundits expect him to eventually move to a top European club.

Juve could be the next step for him, but it seems the Euro 2020 winner now wants to remain with Sassuolo.

A new report on Football Italia claims he has become their new number 10.

It claims this shows that he has committed to staying with them for at least one more season.

Juve FC Says

Berardi scored 15 goals and provided 17 assists for Sassuolo in the last campaign, and those numbers have been consistently good for him even in the seasons before that one.

However, he rejected a transfer to Juve earlier in his career, and it is unlikely that he would have changed his mind about playing for the Bianconeri.

This means we have to forget about adding him to our squad because we are a big club and shouldn’t beg anyone to join us.