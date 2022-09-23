Reports have linked Juventus with a move for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for much of the last few seasons, and the Bianconeri remain keen on him.

Lazio has stopped him from leaving them so far, and the Serbian remains a key player for them.

However, his contract expires in 2024, and they are now facing a real risk of losing the highly rated Serbian.

A move for him makes sense because he is one of the finest midfielders in Serie A, and he has consistency in his performance for them.

Juve will jump at the chance to sign him, and he could make it easy for them.

The Biancocelesti wants him on a new contract, but the midfielder’s camp is not in a hurry to sign an extension.

This means his value will reduce in the summer, and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals it could force Lazio to cash in on him in the winter.

Juve FC Says

If Milinkovic-Savic is available in January, we must add him to our squad because the Serbian is a top talent.

He has everything we need in a midfielder, and it would make no sense if we allow another suitor to sign him ahead of us.