Juventus long-term target heading for PSG’s exit

Mauro Icardi is heading towards the PSG exit door this summer as he struggles for relevance at the French club.

The striker started his spell at Paris very well and that prompted them to turn his initial loan deal into a permanent transfer.

However, over the years, the former Serie A goal machine has seen his performances drop, and he is no longer one of the first names on their team sheet as it used to be.

The former Inter Milan man has been a Juventus target for some time now, and they could land him in the next transfer window.

Le Parisien, as reported by Tuttojuve, claims the Argentinian is certainly heading for the exit door in the next transfer window.

He has been underwhelming, and PSG is now prepared to cut their losses on him and allow him to leave.

Juve FC Says

The arrival of Dusan Vlahovic means Juventus doesn’t need a top quality goal-scorer so badly anymore.

However, Alvaro Morata could leave in the summer, and we might need to replace the Spanish attacker.

Icardi is one of the best players we can sign, and he is much better than Moise Kean as an alternative to Vlahovic.