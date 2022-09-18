Nikola Milenkovic has been linked with a move to Juventus for most of the last few seasons.

The defender is one of the finest talents in Serie A and several top clubs in the competition like him.

Juve and Inter Milan were reportedly battling for his signature in the summer, but he stayed on and has now signed a new long-term deal with La Viola.

This development means the Bianconeri will pay a huge transfer fee when they want to sign him now.

However, it seems the Serbian is not thinking about leaving Florence again and has revealed why he agreed to stay despite interest from Juve and others.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I spoke a lot with the management and my family in recent months. The decision I made is based on the club’s ambitions, which are very high.

“You can tell by the addition of quality players, the construction of the most beautiful sports centre in Europe and the club’s desire to turn things around.

“The permanence of Vincenzo Italiano and his style of play were also very important for me when making the decision.”

Juve FC Says

Milenkovic remains one of the finest players in the league and he would be a good addition to our squad.

But we signed Gleison Bremer instead of him in the last transfer window and it could be a clear sign our manager does not rate him highly.