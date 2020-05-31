Juventus look at alternatives to Icardi

With Mauro Icardi set to sign his Paris Saint-Germain contract today, Juventus will evaluate alternatives including Premier League strikers.

The Argentine striker is poised to complete his transfer from Inter to PSG today and Sky Sport report the contract includes a clause which would force the Parisians to pay an additional €15m if they sell him to an Italian club in the next 12 months.

Corriere Torino report that Juventus, who were closely linked with Icardi, have started to look at alternatives, the first being Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik.

The Bianconeri reportedly have doubts over his injury record and the price, as Napoli are demanding at least €40m for the striker, however Juve hope to reduce the price.

Another backup option could be Raul Jimenez, the Mexican center-forward currently at Wolves, and represented by Jorge Mendes, while Chelsea striker Oliver Giroud has been discussed in recent talks between the two clubs.

For the future, Juve remain interested in Santos forward Kaio Jorge, however his €30m price tag is deemed to high and the Bianconeri won’t go higher and could offer a loan deal with an obligation to buy.