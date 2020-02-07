Juventus look to Pogba this summer?

Juventus are looking to make another splash in the transfer market this summer with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba touted as a possible target.

The Bianconeri have made significant moves in the last two summers, beating opposition to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and then Matthijs De Ligt.

Sky Sport Italia’s Fabrizio Romano reports that Juve director Fabio Paratici is already working on summer targets as he looks to make another ‘De Ligt’ type signing at a high cost, with a guaranteed return for the years to come.

This summer, the focus will be the attack, where Juve are looking to make an important investment but Romano reports Juve will also look at the midfield.

The ‘desire’ for Paratici continues to be Paul Pogba as the Bianconeri have decided not to waste money in January with a view to making a splash in the summer window.

A transfer of that size will depend on several factors, but Paratici is reportedly working on several fronts related to this potential transfer.