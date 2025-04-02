Juventus remain determined to sign Sandro Tonali, despite the considerable financial outlay that would be required to secure the midfielder’s services. Tonali is one of the few Italian players who has successfully built a career abroad, and his performances have caught the attention of several top European clubs.

During his time in Serie A, Juventus would have faced significant obstacles in pursuing Tonali, as Italian clubs are often reluctant to sell to the Old Lady due to longstanding rivalries. However, with Tonali now playing for Newcastle United in the Premier League, Juventus are in a better position to negotiate a potential transfer, although the deal is likely to come at a high cost.

Since his move to Newcastle, Tonali has settled in well, and he played an instrumental role in the club’s recent Carabao Cup victory. While he appears happy in England, there is speculation that he could be open to returning to Serie A, with Juventus being one of the few clubs financially capable of making such a deal happen.

Juventus are reportedly keen to bring the talented midfielder to Turin, and according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, they may look to include Douglas Luiz in their offer as part of the deal. Luiz has struggled to find consistent form at Juventus, although he impressed during his time at Aston Villa in the Premier League. This could make him an appealing option for Newcastle, should they be willing to let Tonali leave.

Tonali has shown significant growth since his time in Serie A, particularly during his stint in the Premier League, where he has matured into a more complete player. His technical ability, vision, and leadership qualities would make him an excellent addition to Juventus’ midfield, offering the team the kind of dynamic presence it has been seeking.

However, it’s important to note that Newcastle are unlikely to part with one of their key players easily. The club’s hierarchy has made it clear that they are reluctant to sell, meaning that any potential move for Tonali would come at a significant financial cost. Juventus will need to be prepared to meet Newcastle’s valuation if they hope to land the midfielder, and it remains to be seen whether they can successfully negotiate terms that suit both parties.