Juventus is reportedly eyeing Donyell Malen as a potential reinforcement in the upcoming January transfer window. The Bianconeri are keen to address gaps in their squad that have been exposed by injuries and inconsistent performances in the first half of the season. Malen, who currently plays for Borussia Dortmund, could provide the attacking boost that Juventus is searching for as they aim to transform draws into crucial wins.

Since joining Dortmund, Malen has struggled to live up to the high expectations placed on him. His inconsistent form has made him a subject of transfer speculation, and a move in January could offer the Dutch forward a fresh start. For Juventus, this presents an opportunity to secure a talented player who, despite his recent struggles, still possesses the potential to make a significant impact.

The Bianconeri are particularly interested in Malen because of his ability to bring pace, creativity, and dynamism to their attack—qualities that have been somewhat lacking this season. His versatility allows him to operate in multiple roles across the frontline, which could provide manager Thiago Motta with greater tactical flexibility.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

According to reports from Tuttojuve, Juventus is eager to act quickly and secure Malen’s services before the second half of the campaign kicks off. Borussia Dortmund is reportedly open to letting the Dutchman leave in January, which could make negotiations more straightforward for Juve.

With the team aiming to remain competitive in both domestic and European competitions, bolstering the squad in January is crucial. Malen’s addition would help Juventus handle their demanding schedule and give them an edge in tight matches, where individual brilliance often makes the difference.

While the move is not yet confirmed, Juventus fans will hope the club can finalise the transfer and that Malen can rediscover his best form in Turin, contributing to a successful second half of the season.