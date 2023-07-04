Juventus looking at making a move for Brazilian goalkeeper

Juventus has turned its attention to Brazil in its search for new talent, specifically showing interest in Atletico Paranaense’s Bento, according to reports.

The Bianconeri have been actively involved in the ongoing transfer window, and fans anticipate changes to occur at the club before it closes.

Several players are expected to depart from the Allianz Stadium, while new signings are set to join the ranks of the Black and Whites.

Generally, the goalkeeper position is considered secure for now, with Wojciech Szczęsny performing well as the first-choice goalkeeper and Mattia Perin providing reliable backup.

However, recent reports suggest that Juventus is open to selling any player in their squad, including their goalkeepers.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals that if the club decides to cash in on their goalkeepers, they have identified Bento as a top talent and would look to add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

We look assured in the goalkeeping department so far, but we need to make plans in case we get a good offer for one of our goalies.

If we identify a possible replacement beforehand, it would be easy to replace anyone that leaves and that does not apply to just the goalkeeping part of our squad.