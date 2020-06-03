Juventus are following Borussia Mönchengladbach with a keen interest following the young strikers impressive displays in the Bundesliga.

TuttoJuve report that the Bianconeri have a standing inteest in Timo Werner but are also watching the evolution of Thuram, son of Lilian, the former Juve defender.

The striker scored again at the weekend, taking his tally to 10 goals for the season and TuttoJuve report that good relations with agent, Mino Raiola could help them.

The super agent could propose a deal that would cost Juve around €20m for the 22-year-old striker.