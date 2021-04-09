Juventus looking at possible players to swap Costa with at Gremio

Douglas Costa’s future will have to be sorted at the end of this season again and he might leave Europe.

The Brazilian has spent this campaign on loan at Bayern Munich, but the Germans haven’t seen enough to make his move permanent.

A return to the Allianz Stadium is certain, but the Bianconeri also have no space for him in their team.

He broke through at Gremio before moving to Europe and the Brazilian side has a strong interest in bringing him back.

It is unclear if his time in Europe is over, but Juve is considering sending him home if that becomes their only option.

With that in mind, the Bianconeri wants to explore a similar agreement that brought Rodrigo Bentancur to Turin.

In 2015, they sent Carlos Tevez to Boca Juniors and secured the first option to sign Bentancur and some other Boca players by 2017.

They activated the agreement to bring the Uruguayan midfielder to Turin and they are targeting a similar arrangement with Gremio over Costa.

Ilbianconeri says they have their eyes on Pedro Lucas, Vanderson and Guilherme Azevedo.

The former is, however, the one they are very particular about.