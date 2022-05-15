Juventus looking at Serie A attacker as potential replacement for Dybala and Morata

Juve is in the market for a new attacker as they prepare to lose Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata.

Dybala will certainly leave the club at the end of this season after failing to reach an agreement with them over a new deal.

The Argentinian remains a key player for the club, and he needs to be replaced.

Morata is only at the Allianz Stadium on loan from Atletico Madrid, and Juve needs to pay 35m euros to sign him permanently.

They believe that the fee is too much, which has thrown the transfer into serious doubt at the moment.

With these uncertainties, the Bianconeri have entered the market to get reinforcements, and one name on their radar is Luis Muriel.

The Atalanta forward is one of the recognisable attackers in Serie A, and he has just a season left on his current deal.

Tuttomercatoweb claims the former Sevilla forward is close friends with Juan Cuadrado, and they could be club teammates by next season.

Juve FC Says

Muriel is a very intelligent attacker who is skilled at finding space to create chances and score goals.

The striker has played in Colombia, Spain and Italy, so he would join Juve with a bag of experience.

This makes him a better backup when compared to the struggling Moise Kean, and he is probably a good replacement for Morata if the Spaniard leaves.