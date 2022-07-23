It has been an excessively busy summer for Juventus thus far. The club has parted ways with several important players, including Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi.

On the other hand, new stars have joined the Old Lady’s cause, with the most notables being Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba and Gleison Bremer.

However, Il Corriere dello Sport (via TuttoJuve) believes that the management is still looking to strike two coups in order to complete Max Allegri’s squad.

The first would be the all-too-familiar Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard is a crowd favorite in Turin having spent four years of his career in the club’s service, including the last two campaings.

While his loan stint has expired, Federico Cherubini and company are still hoping to get a discount from Atletico Madrid or find some alternative formula to bring him back to Allegri’s fold.

On the other hand, Juventus are also hoping to add another midfielder to the squad, one who can act as a deep-lying playmaker.

While Leandro Paredes is apparently the main candidate for the job, the source believes that the Bianconeri must first terminate Aaron Ramsey’s contract and find a new accommodation for Arthur Melo in order to make room for the Paris Saint Germain wantaway.