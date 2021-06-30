Juventus looking for a club to help them sign 8 million euros Gremio star

Juventus has been offered Gremio star, Vanderson and they are keen to bring him to Europe.

After sending Douglas Costa their way on loan, Gremio thought to show some appreciation by offering them the chance to sign the top Brazilian talent.

The 20-year-old has been turning heads in South America and he looks set to become the next top talent from the region that flourishes in Europe.

Calciomercato says Gremio has used intermediaries to offer him to Juventus for 8m euros.

The Bianconeri seem interested in his profile, but they cannot land him now because they don’t have space for his registration.

They are, however, not giving up on signing him and the report says they are looking for a club they can collaborate with and bring him to Europe.

They want a club that would be willing to have him for a few years, develop him and then sell him back to them when he becomes an established player.

Considering that some other teams are paying attention to his development, Juventus could miss out on his signature if another side becomes strongly interested in it.

If the transfer succeeds and he moves to Juve, they would owe Gremio a percentage of his future transfer fee.