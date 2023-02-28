Juventus looking good for Europe next season but what about Champions League?

Juventus could find themselves just six points behind sixth-placed Atalanta this evening provided they collect all three points against city rivals Torino tonight.

Six points are easily overcome by Juve and to be honest, it would be a disappointment if they did fail to wind Atalanta back in, however, what about Champions League football, is that out of the question?

It would certainly be difficult but as long as Juve wins this evening they would then be no more than 12 points behind Inter Milan, AC Milan, Lazio and Roma (if they beat Cremonese tonight), we can forget about Napoli, they have already flown and are miles ahead of everyone else and the Scudetto is theirs.

So, Juve basically needs to make up 12 points on two of four teams to claim an unlikely Champions League spot, now, I am not forgetting about Atalanta who will also feel they can make a Champions League spot but they are well within our reach already.

To expect two teams from four to collapse is a big ask but considering the season the teams behind Napoli are having, it is not out of the question, remember, Juventus would be clear second with a win this evening if they were not docked 15 points and no one can say we have been that consistent this season.

A quick look at some of Juve’s upcoming fixtures and it is clear to see that there is room to make up the points deficit with the teams above us, for example, not including tonight’s game against Torino, Juve will play Roma, Inter Milan and Lazio in their next five Serie A games.

Juventus also have to play AC Milan and Atalanta before the season is out, therefore all five teams above them have to be faced at least once in the league, albeit just one of those, AC Milan, is at home.

So you can see that it is not beyond the realms of reality to suggest that Max Allegri’s men can still make the top four, it will not be easy and the lads have to start getting some big wins away from home but we all know that once they build up momentum they can be unstoppable.

Of course, all this would be mute if the 15 points punishment is overturned, then the lads would be second in the standings and they would have to be the ones to collapse to allow the others to catch up but even without the points deduction being overturned, there is still hope.

It is going to be a very interesting three months.