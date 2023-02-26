Juventus looking good to end season with silverware

Juventus have had a very up-and-down season both on and off the pitch but things are finally starting to look up and this campaign may yet end successfully.

As things stand right now, Juve is in the Coppa Italia semi-final, the last 16 of the Europa League and not completely out of the race for European qualification via the league despite being docked 15 points.

Results are starting to come on the pitch, albeit they are still susceptible to the odd disappointing loss and some key men are starting to return from long-term injuries.

Juve has drawn Freiburg of Germany in the Europa League and as long as they play to their level, as they did in the second leg against Nantes, then they must be confident of making the last eight. Juventus really should be feeling good about their position in Europe’s second competition.

In the Coppa Italia, they have to overcome Inter Milan but let’s be honest, I Nerazzurri are not playing as well as they have over the last couple of seasons and they are there for the taking, Juve just has to be focused and maintain their form.

No one can be blamed for backing Juve in these cup competitions and with sports betting sites like Midnite you can take advantage of how well the lads are doing in the respective cups.

Juventus really are well placed in both competitions and while they cannot win the Scudetto this season or even finish top four, if the 15 points deduction remains intact that is, they could still finish within a European competition place, albeit not a Champions League spot.

However, if Juve does manage to win the Europa League then that would automatically qualify for them for next season’s premier competition.

Then we have the return of certain individuals that have barely featured for the club over the last 12 months including Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba. Once these two are back playing regularly then surely the team will be a lot stronger than what it is now, especially going forward.

Obviously, if Juve does not win either the Europa League or Coppa Italia and fails to make next season’s Champions League then you have to think that Max Allegri’s job is in serious danger, so there remains a lot to play for.

We cannot ignore what is going on off the pitch, we all know that the capital gains case has led to a 15-point deduction and there is still the outcome of the Prisma investigation into under-the-table payments to players, that could lead to an even bigger punishment, including relegation.

But there is little the players and manager can do to effect any investigation, all they can do is perform on the field of play and finish the season with as much silverware and as high as they can on the standings, everything else should be treated as nothing more than background noise.

There will still be some twists and turns before the season comes to a conclusion but right now, on the pitch at least, things are starting to look positive for the Bianconeri and there are good reasons why the fans should feel confident that despite all the negative news the club will not end the season empty-handed.