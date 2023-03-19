Allegri
Juventus looking to achieve a rare event against Inter this evening

March 19, 2023 - 6:00 pm

Juventus and Inter Milan will go head to head in arguably the best match in Serie A this weekend, with the Bianconeri hoping they will earn a win.

The black and whites need a victory the most as they try to close the gap between them and the top of the league table.

The men from Turin are in mid-table following their points deduction and will look to earn as many wins as possible so they can secure European football when the term ends.

On the other hand, Inter has been the only club chasing Napoli at the top of the league table, although the gap between them is now too big.

Juve won the reverse fixture and will be looking to do the double over their rivals, but that would be setting a new form of history in the clash.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals if the Bianconeri wins, it will be the first time they have beaten Inter twice in the league in the same season in three years.

The last time it happened was in the 2019/2020 season, with Maurizio Sarri as their manager.

Allegri will be looking to emulate that piece of history as his team needs wins to remain competitive this term.

