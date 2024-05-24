Juventus faces Monza this weekend in the last fixture of the season, hoping to end the campaign with a win.

Paolo Montero will manage the senior team for the second and last time before the Bianconeri name a new manager to replace Max Allegri.

This season started promisingly well for the Old Lady as they were even at the top of the league standings at the beginning of the year.

The men in black and white continued to show they were one of the best sides in the league, but their form eventually dipped.

This made it hard for them to win games, and they could finish this season in fifth place, although they have already qualified for the next Champions League.

In the match against Monza, Juve will be playing to avoid equaling an unwanted record of seven consecutive draws in the league.

Tuttojuve reveals that the record has stood since the 1970-1971 season, and Juve is already on a run of six consecutive league draws before their game against Monza.

We have had a ridiculous number of draws in the last few weeks, and hopefully, we will win the Monza game.

That would be the best way to end this season, which has had many ups and downs for the fans.