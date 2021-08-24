Juventus looking to beat AC Milan to 16 year-old winger’s signature

Juventus are set to move forwards in their chase for 16 year-old Chaka Traore following the emergence of AC Milan as potential suitors.

The 16 year-old has already made his Serie A debut with current club Parma last term, appearing as a late substitute against the Rossoneri back in April, before coming off the bench twice more against Lazio and Sampdoria.

The young winger could now find himself given the chance to join the Old Lady, although I would assume that any such deal would include the youngster staying with Parma for the upcoming campaign, similarly to previous deals for Nicolo Rovella and Dejan Kulusevski.

Milan are claimed to be eyeing the young Ivorian, who had nine goals and nine assists from his 15 Primavera 2a outings, as well 11 goals and five assists from his outings with the Under-17-A category according to Transfermarkt, as well as a brace from his sole outing in the Under-18 category also, and should be in line for minutes with the first-team should he remain there for the upcoming campaign.

Juventus have been tracking the winger for some time however, and are now expected to ready themselves to beat their rivals to his signature.

Is signing for the future as important as investing in the first-team?

Patrick