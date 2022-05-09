Transfer News

Juventus looking to beat Man United to Champions League holder

May 9, 2022 - 9:30 pm

Juventus are claimed to be keen on a deal to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea this summer, despite a potential battle with Manchester United for his signature.

The Moroccan forward has struggled to hold onto a regular first-team role with the Blues, with a number of players in competition for just three attacking roles in their side.

While he will have enjoyed his debut season in West London after helping his side to win the Champions League, things have gotten even more complicated this year with Roman Abramovich having been sanctioned, leaving the futures of many up in the air amidst a takeover.

The Old Lady are now looking to strike a deal to bring Ziyech to Juve as they look to bolster their frontline, with CaughtOffside reporting that Unite are likely to be in competition for his signature, with us potentially making up for the expected departure of Paulo Dybala who is set to leave the club at the end of his contract this summer.

I would love to see the winger land in Turin, as I’ve seen him perform a number of times for both Ajax and Chelsea to lead me to believe he would be a big hit for us. The prospect of seeing him line-up on the opposing flank to Federico Chiesa once he returns is a seriously exciting prospect, and he could well go some way to replacing the departed Dybala.

