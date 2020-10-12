Juventus looking to beat Real Madrid to wonderkid target

Juventus are keen on a move to sign Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes over the coming 12 months, with the wonderkid attracting increasing attention.

The midfielder made his league debut for his current club at the age of 16 years and five months old, and has already picked up 38 Ligue 1 appearances prior to his 18th birthday, which is due in around four weeks time.

His rise has become so prominent that he was granted his first senior cap for his country last week, where he scored on debut with the opener against Ukraine in a 7-1 demolition job.

That fixture was an international friendly, while Eduardo was left on the bench of the UEFA Nations League draw against Portugal last night, but the intention is clear to give him his chance for the France senior side.

His future will certainly be a strong talking point for the months ahead, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain already following his progress closely, but TuttoSport claims Juventus will be working on building relations with his club in a bid to lure the expectant superstar.

The Old Lady have allowed defender Daniele Rugani to join him at Rennes on loan for the season, a player who will bring experience and ability to their defence as they look to try their hand in the Champions League this term.

Juventus missed out on Italy’s brightest upcoming midfielder Sandro Tonali this summer, but could well be boosted by the most exciting midfield wonderkid in the world come next summer.

