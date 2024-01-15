Juventus are reportedly working on securing the services of Udinese star Lazar Samardzic in the summer.

The 21-year-old was one of the main revelations in Serie A during the previous campaign, but he’s been less impactful this term, possibly distracted by never-ending transfer talks.

The Serbian was all set to join Inter in the summer, but the deal collapsed at the eleventh hour. At that point, he had already conducted his medicals but was eventually forced to make the awkward return trip to Udine.

Napoli appeared to have the midfielder’s signature in the bag in recent weeks, but the white smoke hasn’t emerged yet, leaving an opening for Juventus.

According to Il Messaggero via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri directors are negotiating a deal with Mladen Samardzic, the player’s father and agent.

The Old Lady would like to secure the player’s services in the summer, thus leaving him with the Friulian club until the end of the season.

The source adds that Udinese have requested the inclusion of Hans Nicolussi Caviglia as a counterpart in a swap deal (where Juventus would certainly have to pay an amount of cash to recompensate the difference in market values between the two players).

The 23-year-old Italian is a Juventus youth product who’s enjoying his first campaign with the senior team. He’s been mostly featured as a backup for Manuel Locatelli in the Regista role.

It remains to be seen how this transfer saga will unfold. But if Napoli fail to lure the player to Southern Italy this month, Juventus could be the favorites to strike a deal in the summer.